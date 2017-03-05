Juanma to box Vazquez trainer for charity

Boxing News

Many will remember former world champion Juan Manuel “Juanma” Lopez trading punches with a cornerman for Wilfredo Vazquez Jr after Juanma’s KO win over Vazquez last year at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan. Now Juanma and Vazquez’ trainer Albert ‘El Entrenadorcito’ Rivera will settle the score in a five round boxing exhibition on March 17 at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum in Bayamon with all collected funds going to benefit various causes chosen by the fighters.