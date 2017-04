Boxing News

A free boxing event was held Saturday night in the historic center of Mexico City with two WBC female titles on the line. An estimated 60,000 boxing fans were in attendance.

In the main event, Mariana “Barby” Juárez claimed the WBC female bantamweight championship with a ten round unanimous decision over Catherine Phiri.

Also, WBC female heavyweight champion Alejandra “La Tigre” Jiménez blew away Carlette Ewell in the first round.