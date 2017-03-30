Juarez, Zepeda headline in Tijuana

Boxing News

Some notable names on Zanfer Promotions show this Saturday at the Municipal Auditorium in Tijuana. In the main event, WBO #1 super bantamweight Caesar “Corazon” Juarez (19-5, 14 KOs) meets Filipino Eugene “Rambo” Lagos (11-3-2, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Juarez holds a law degree and is currently pursuing a masters as he takes aim at a world title shot against WBO kingpin Jesse Magdaleno.

World-ranked lightweight Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda (25-1, 21 KOs) is back in the co-feature against Jesus Silveira (18-3, 8 KOs) in a ten round junior welterweight bout. Zepeda fought for the WBO title in England against Terry Flanagan in July 2015, but he dislocated his right shoulder in the second round and couldn’t continue.

Also, former WBA flyweight champion Hernan “Tyson” Marquez (41-8, 29 KOs) will see action in an eight-rounder against Briegel “Gallito” Quirino (14-2, 5 KOs).