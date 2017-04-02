Boxing News

Juarez, Zepeda triumph in Tijuana


Photos: Rafael Soto/Zanfer Promotions

WBO #1 super bantamweight Caesar “Corazon” Juarez (20-5, 15 KOs) scored a third round KO over Filipino Eugene “Rambo” Lagos (11-4-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Municipal Auditorium in Tijuana. A left hand put Lagos down and out. Juarez now takes aim at a world title shot against WBO kingpin Jesse Magdaleno.

World-ranked lightweight Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda (26-1, 21 KOs) won by fifth round technical decision against Jesus Silveira (18-4, 8 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout. Zepeda, was up by scores of 49-46, 49-45 and 48-46 when the bout was stopped due to a head clash.

Former WBA flyweight champion Hernan “Tyson” Marquez (41-8-1, 29 KOs) and Briegel “Gallito” Quirino (14-2-1, 5 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. The judges scored it 76-74 for Quirino, 76-75 for Marquez and 76-76.










