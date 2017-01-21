Judah destroys Munguia in comeback fight

Boxing News

By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Multiple-time champion Zab “Super” Judah (43-9, 30 KOs) returned to the ring with a two round thrashing of Honduran Jorge Luis Munguia (12-8-, 4 KOs) in a welterweight clash on Saturday night at the Sun National Bank Center arena in Trenton, New Jersey. The 39-year-old Judah, of Brooklyn, coming off a layoff of just over 3 years, hurt Munguia in round one, then finished him with a barrage of punches in round two. Time was 1:27.

New Jersey super middleweight Derrick Webster (21-1, 11 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Thomas Awimbono (25-6-1, 21 KOs) to claim the vacant USBO 168-pound title, Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 98-92.