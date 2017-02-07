Judge comments Green-Mundine scoring

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

American boxing judge Hubert Minn has admitted to the Australian media that he got his scorecard wrong when officiating the Danny Green vs. Anthony Mundine clash last Friday at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The “Green Machine” retained the Australian cruiserweight title by majority decision. The cards from the other judges were 96-94 (should have been 95-94) and 94-94. Minn’s card was an outlier. He scored it 98-90, crediting Green with nine of the ten rounds.

“I’m disappointed in myself. I was surprised with my own scorecard. Maybe I should have scored the last two rounds closer,” Minn told Triple M’s Seb Costello. “My phone’s blowing up. I’m getting texts from people I don’t even know asking if I was paid off. But I own my decision and I still believe Danny won the fight.”

Minn has worked fifty world title bouts and is based in Hawaii.

The Green-Mundine Australian title bout was officiated by three Americans and one Australian which was a first in Aussie boxing – and probably also a last.