Judge rules Haymon is NOT a promoter

One of the charges often leveled against manager/adviser Al Haymon is that he’s illegal acting as a manager AND promoter, using licensed promoters merely as front men to slip around the Ali Act. Both Top Rank and Golden Boy used the term “sham promoters” in their complaints against Haymon.

United States District Judge John F. Walter addressed that situation and ruled that Haymon’s unorthodox and innovative arrangement with promoters is indeed legal.

Walter wrote:

It is undisputed that every single PBC event has a fully-licensed and experienced promoter affiliated with it. Haymon Sports pays a flat fee to those promoters for their services. To the extent that a promoter’s expenses exceed the revenues from the fight, Haymon Sports also reimburses those expenses, which often includes the boxers’ purses for the fight.

Despite the fact that every PBC event has an experienced and licensed promoter affiliated with it, Plaintiffs contend that Haymon Sports is the true promoter of the PBC fights because it performs certain traditional functions of promoters, including, for example: (1) contracting with the television networks for airtime; (2) facilitating the selection of the venue; (3) purchasing advertising on television and the internet to stimulate interest for PBC events; (4) entering into agreements with sponsors for television exposure; (5) receiving revenue from advertising sales and sponsorship sales; and (6) paying the boxer’s purse.

Notwithstanding Plaintiffs’ pejorative label, the promoters that work with the PBC vehemently disagree that they are “sham” promoters. They have testified that their duties are substantially the same as their duties for non-PBC events, which include, for example: maximizing event revenues and generating media attention for the event; coordinating with the pertinent state boxing commission regarding the promoter’s various safety, financial, and technical obligations, including by ensuring the presence of medical personnel and safety equipment; executing bout agreements with the boxer, negotiating and entering into the venue agreement and pertinent sponsorship agreements, selling tickets, assisting with television production elements, and collecting the proceeds from ticket sales, gate revenue, and local sponsorship sales.

In the cases where the television networks pay a license fee, the promoters collect those fees as well. The so-called “sham” promoters are also responsible for overseeing the creation of advertising for the event and purchasing targeted advertising in various forms of the media. In addition, the promoters for PBC events handle event logistics, including travel, accommodations, and on-site coordination with the fighters, their camps, the media, and all other stakeholders.