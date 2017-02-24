Boxing News

Exclusive Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Interview

By Byron Spurlock

Do you feel that you are the underdog for this fight?

Yes I do feel that way, but you know that’s good for me because it’s the first time for me that I am the underdog. I don’t mind because Canelo is the champion and that puts more pressure on him for this fight.

Photo: Robert Hughes

Do you feel that you have nothing to lose for this fight?

I’m not going to say I have nothing to lose but I want to win this fight very bad. I want to thank De La Hoya for giving me this

What is your biggest asset coming into this fight?

I feel good physically and mentally.










