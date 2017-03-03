Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Update

Boxing News

Photos: Etzel Espinosa

The former world middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is training in Mexico City at the famed Romanza Gym, owned Hall of Fame trainer Nacho Beristain. Also on hand are Julio Cesar Chavez, trainer Memo Heredia and uncle Rodolfo Chavez. Junior is current at 182 pounds as he prepares to face Canelo Alvarez on May 6 in Las Vegas,

Regarding Canelo, Junior said, “He’s an athlete, looks strong, and from what I’ve seen he has always fought fighters where he had some sort of advantage. He’s a good fighter. Difficult. We are taking things seriously, but I don’t think he’s one of the great champions of Mexico. He wants me to tell him he’s like Salvador Sanchez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Julio Cesar Chavez. I can’t say that. if he’s angry about that, excuse me!”

As for working with Beristain, Chavez said, “What he has done is correct mistakes, bad habits I brought from the past, raise the hands, details that he sees. I’m paying attention and trying to learn from the experience he has. I’m motivated by this fight, I’m not going to waste it.”