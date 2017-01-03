K-9 Bundrage Makes Ring Return Saturday

Boxing News

Story and photo by Bob Ryder

Former two time world champ Cornelius “K-9” Bundrage makes his ring return this Saturday in the headline feature contest of a scheduled 14 bout card presented by promoter Eddie Jaafar at the Dearborn, MI Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Promoter Jaafar is bringing in Walter Sergio Gomez all the way from Argentina to test K-9’s ability to bounce back from his KO loss to Jermall Charlo in his last fight in September of 2015. At 43 years old, K-9’s career is winding down and this contest may help determine if he has enough left to make another run at a title. The fight is scheduled for six rounds.

Also on the card is rising welterweight Bakhtiyar Eyubov of Kazakhstan going against tough Elvin Perez who hails from Florida in another six round contest. The other scheduled six rounder on the show has Detroit’s James Ballard in action against Robert Guerra in a light heavyweight scrap.

Ten scheduled four round bouts make up the rest of the show highlighted by Detroit middleweight prospect Antonio Wade who takes on Cesar Ruiz of Mexico. Other matches feature Taylor Guerr vs Anthony Coleman Jr, Cassius Anderson vs Brandon Maske, Caleb Chestnut vs Christopher Kuhn, Sinan Fradi vs Dean Walsh Jr, Cortez Chambliss vs Keith Bullock, Anthony Flagg vs Therran Smalls, Wasseem El Sinami, David McWater and Janelson Figueroa Bocachica are to face opponents TBD.

The undercard also has a ladies four rounder scheduled with Alycia Baumgardner facing Ashley Jamillah King.

Tickets for “Knockouts on the Ave” priced at $30-$50 available at the door or by phone at 248-260-6530 or 313-502-1688.