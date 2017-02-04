Kabayel defeats Hubeaux to win vacant EBU heavyweight title

Boxing News

Unbeaten German heavyweight Agit Kabayel (16-0, 12 KOs) score a twelve round unanimous decision over Belgian Herve “Double Ax” Hubeaux (26-2, 12 KOs) to claim the vacant European heavyweight title on Saturday night at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. Kabayel pressed the action and was busier. Hubeaux also had his moments, but it was Kabayel who did more and landed the bigger shots. Scores were 117-111, 119-109, 117-112.

Kabayel was originally slated to face Mariusz Wach, but Wach pulled out with an injury three weeks ago and Hubeaux stepped in.