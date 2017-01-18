Kabayel-Hubeaux Euro heavyweight title presser

Boxing News

Photos: Team SES / P. Gercke

Unbeaten German heavyweight Agit Kabayel (15-0, 12 KOs) and Belgian Herve “Double Ax” Hubeaux (26-1, 12 KOs) faced off at the kick-off press conference for their February 4 clash for the vacant European title. The SES Boxing event will take place at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. MDR will televise in Germany.

Agit Kabayel: “This is my third fight for SES Boxing. Naturally, I wanted to box much larger Mariusz Wach. Now after his injury a change to a similarly large opponent is necessary. The sparring partners are newly hired and I feel good and am already really fit. “The “Double Ax” doesn’t scare me – I want the European belt and then go all the way up!”

Hervé Hubeaux: “The belt is vacant. This puts us on an equal footing. I’ve never had such an important fight, but I’ll do everything to get to that title back in Belgium after a long time. I boxed in December and recovered quickly. I’m in training and for the next three weeks I’m going full throttle. This belt goes to Belgium!”

SES promoter Ulf Steinforth: “This is a perfect start. Traditionally for years we’ve been connected to this mega-location, the Maritim Hotel, and we’ll start 2017 with a European heavyweight championship. With great fights and hope that this time we’ll come out of the ring a winner in the battle for the European title, we want to start a big boxing year for SES Boxing. Agit Kabayel is already in the hearts of fans and boxing experts. Heavyweight was at a standstill for so many years, but now it’s revving up. For Agit this opens up a giant opportunity!”