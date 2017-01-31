Kabayel-Hubeaux final press conference

Boxing News

Photos: Team SES / P. Gercke

Heavyweights Agit Kabayel and Herve Hubeaux faced off at the final press conference before Saturday’s showdown for the European heavyweight title at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany.

Agit Kabayel: “This weapons exhibition of my opponent, the “Hubeaux-double ax” doesn’t impress me one bit. In the ring we’re only boxing. My goal is to be world champion and like Lennox Lewis, the Klitschkos and the great German idols in the division, I want this European title on the way to the top!”

Hervé Hubeaux: The nickname “Double Ax” comes from my name, abbreviated to “Double H” – this also means “Double Ax” in French. In Celtic, this stands for ‘attack and defense,’ but in the ring I’ll use my fists as ‘weapons’ and get my belt!”

SES promoter Ulf Steinforth: “It would be an honor for us to win the European title. It is and will remain a major milestone in sports history. My prediction: This European title fight will be decided by knockout!”