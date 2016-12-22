Boxing News

Kabayel-Wach clash for Euro heavyweight title

Unbeaten German heavyweight Agit Kabayel (15-0, 12 KOs) will clash with 6’7 Mariusz “The Viking” Wach (32-2, 17 KOs) of Poland on February 4 at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany. The vacant European heavyweight championship will be on the line. Wach’s only two losses have been to Wladimir Klitschko (in a heavyweight title fight) and Alexander Povetkin. Kabayel’s best win was a KO over previously unbeaten Christian Lewandowski, who is also 6’7. The card is promoted by SES Boxing.










