Boxing News

Kalenga returns Feb 18 against WIlson

Former Interim cruiserweight world champion Youri “El Toro” Kalenga will provide chief support February 18 for pro-debuting Moroccan amateur Mohammad Rabii on the “Battle of Casablanca” card, presented by Nowhere2Hyde, at Complexe de Sportif Mohammed V Arena in Casablanca, Morocco. Kalenga (22-3, 15 KOs), fighting out of France by way of The Congo, is currently rated #12 by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and #16 by the World Boxing Council (WBC). He takes on Garrett “The Ultimate Warrior” Wilson (17-11-1, 9 KOs), of Philadelphia.

Also in action will be former WBA featherweight champion Simpiwe Vetyeka (29-3, 17 KOs), who is world ranked #4 by the WBA and #7 by the WBC. He faces undefeated Hungarian prospect David Nerna (8-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Dutch light middleweight Gevorg Khatchikian (24-2, 12 KOs) will also be in action against Ugandan Med “Kabona” Sebyala (16-8-1. 13 KOs) in another 10-rounder. Khatchikian, formerly a super middleweight, will be fighting as a 154-pounder for the first time as a professional.

The 23-year-old Mohammad Rabii won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. He will take on veteran Hungarian boxer Adam “Bad Boy” Mate (24-10, 17 KOs) in the six-round main event.

Gary Hyde manages Rabii, Kalanga and Vetyeka.










