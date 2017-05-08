Boxing News

Kaneko stops compatriot Tojo in seven

By Joe Koizumi
Photo by Boxing Beat

Former world challenger who dropped the then champ Takashi Uchiyama despite a defeat on points years ago, Japan’s top ranked 130-pounder Daiki Kaneko (26-5-3, 18 KOs) proved too strong and sharp for Tsuyoshi Tojo (13-15-5, 2 KOs) and finally halted him at 1:53 of the seventh session on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Kaneko, after his consecutive losses to Uchiyama and Jomthong Chuwatana, thus scored five victories in a row to show that he was well on the comeback trail. Kaneko, a stylish and smart campaigner, said, “I wish to acquire the national belt again to prove I’m the number one in Japan.”










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.