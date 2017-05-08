Kaneko stops compatriot Tojo in seven

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

Former world challenger who dropped the then champ Takashi Uchiyama despite a defeat on points years ago, Japan’s top ranked 130-pounder Daiki Kaneko (26-5-3, 18 KOs) proved too strong and sharp for Tsuyoshi Tojo (13-15-5, 2 KOs) and finally halted him at 1:53 of the seventh session on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Kaneko, after his consecutive losses to Uchiyama and Jomthong Chuwatana, thus scored five victories in a row to show that he was well on the comeback trail. Kaneko, a stylish and smart campaigner, said, “I wish to acquire the national belt again to prove I’m the number one in Japan.”