Karam wins Gauteng middleweight title

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

Jade Karam won the vacant Gauteng middleweight title when Wynand Mulder failed to answer the bell for the sixth round at the Presley’s Nightclub in Boksburg, Gauteng, South Africa on Thursday night. There was very little action through the first two rounds, until Mulder landed a flurry of punches just before the bell at the end of the second round. However, the fight developed into a sloppy affair in rounds three and four with both fighters lunging and missing badly.

In the round five Karam (72.50 kg) picked up the pace and sent Mulder (71.84 kg) down for an eight count with a series of lefts and rights. Mulder who appeared to be tiring did not come out at the bell for the sixth round. It was later revealed that Karam will relinquish the title as he is relocating to Ireland in May.

Other results:

Arnel Lubisi W pts 4 Layten Gloss – junior featherweight.

Luke Hendrikz W tko 2 Kwanele Mkhwanazi – featherweight.

Wade Groth W tko 3 Benjamin Thababetse – middleweight.

Clement Kamanga W tko 1 Andile Mabilisa – welterweight.

Fortune Muyumba W pts 6 Valentino Mutumba – welterweight.

Jarred Silverman W pts 6 Vusi Bilankulu – welterweight.

Xolani Mgidi W pts 8 Junior Assoya – junior welterweight.