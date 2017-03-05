Karpency Cruises in Columbus

Boxing News

Heavyweight Jeremiah Karpency (14-1, 5kos) captured the Ohio State Heavyweight Title Saturday night with an 8 round unanimous decision over Brian Holstein (12-6, 7kos) at the Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio. Karpency used his superior size and landed harder shots throughout the fight while hurting Holstein badly in both the 4th and 5th rounds. A very game Holstein continued to come forward and press the action, but Karpency prevailed on the scorecards 78-74 and (77-75 twice).

In the co-feature, Zak Rollins (5-0, 2kos) outpointed Dan Karpency (7-2, 3kos) to capture the Ohio State Junior Middleweight Title. Rollins used superior hand speed and counter punching to earn the unanimous decision by scores of 79-73 and 78-74 (twice). No knockdowns were recorded.

Other results (all 4 rounders): Heavyweights Alante Green (1-0-1) battled Willie Jakes (3-1-1) to a draw, while heavyweight Lorenzo Hood (2-0) unanimous decision over Felix Stewart (1-3). Middleweight Jamie Walker (7-0) TKO4 over Karl Parks (3-3), and lightweight Will Goslin (4-2) split decision over Cory Meeks (1-1). Cruiserweight Muhammad Abdullah (2-0) majority decision over Dentwan Jackson (1-1), while featherweight Britain Hart (3-1) TKO1 over Alycia Baumgartner (0-1).