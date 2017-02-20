Karpency, Holstein Clash in Columbus

Boxing News

Heavyweight Jeremiah Karpency (13-1, 5kos) will face Brian Holstein (12-5, 7kos) at the Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday March 4 in a scheduled 8 rounder. In conjunction with the 2017 Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival of Champions, the winner of the Karpency-Holstein main event clash will capture the Ohio State Heavyweight Championship.

In the co-feature, Dan Karpency (7-1, 3kos) battles Zakery Rollins (4-0-1, 2kos) over 8 rounds for the Ohio State Junior Middleweight Championship. In other action, heavyweight Tim Washington (6-4, 6kos) meets Tommy Washington Jr. (6-9, 2kos) in a six rounder, while undefeated cruisers Dentwan Jackson (1-0, 1ko) and Muhammad Abdullah (1-0, 1ko) square off in a 4 rounder.

In addition, lightweight William Goslin (3-2, 2kos) tangles with Cory Meeks (1-0), while female super bantamweight Britain Hart (2-1, 2kos) meets Alycia Baumgartner (debut) in another 4 rounder. The six bout card is being promoted Troy Speakman; tickets can be purchased by calling (614)273-9075.