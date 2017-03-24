Karperis stops Burrell at Rockin’ Fights 26

Boxing News

New York State junior welterweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Karperis (14-2, 5 KOs) scored an impressive fourth round TKO over Scott “Bang Bang” Burrell (12-3, 8 KOs) on Friday night at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Local hero Karperis broke open a close fight when he staggered Burrell in the fourth, then unleashed an extended barrage of punches to get a referee’s stoppage. Time was 2:58.

The Star Boxing promotion was the first non-televised boxing event in the state of New York since last August. New insurance regulations have since crippled NY club show promoters.

In other results…

Unbeaten junior welterweight Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 5 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Jerome Rodriguez (7-6-3, 2 KOs).

Lightweight Dean “Badnewz” Burrell (12-1, 9 KOs) scored a third round KO over local favorite Johnny “Hitman” Hernandez (8-2, 1 KO). Dean is the twin brother of main eventer Scott Burrell.

Welterweight Tyrone James (4-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Quincy Brown (1-5) over four rounds.

Lightweight Terrell Bostic (3-0 1 KO) scored a four round majority nod over Grashino Yancy (2-2, 1 KO).