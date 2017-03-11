Boxing News

Katsidis returns with victory

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO lightweight champion Michael Katsidis (32-7, 24 KOs) outpointed Josh King (20-5, 9 KOs) over eight rounds at Rumours International, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia on Saturday. Katsidis was coming off a win over Rodynie Rafol in 2015 and in 2007 captured the WBO lightweight title by stopping Graham Earl in five rounds. In 2010 Katsidis dropped Juan Manuel Marquez in round three before losing in round nine. King was coming off an eleven round stoppage loss to Ricky Burns in 2015.










