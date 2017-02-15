Kauffman, Mansour to clash March 17

Boxing News

Heavyweight contenders Travis “My Time” Kauffman (31-1, 23 KOs) and Amir “Hardcore” Mansour (22-2-1, 16 KOs) will headline the action on Premier Boxing Champions: The Next Round on Bounce Friday, March 17 at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Reading’s Kauffman and Philadelphia’s Mansour will meet in a 12-round battle of Pennsylvania-rivals who are looking to go through the other on their way to a world title shot.

“I am very excited for this fight on March 17,” said Kauffman. “I am training very hard, and I’m ready to take care of business. This win will get me to the next level. Amir is a tough fighter who has never been in a bad fight. He is a desperate fighter who knows this is his last chance to retain his spot as a heavyweight contender, so I expect to see the best Amir Mansour. I will be very sharp. I expect a better performance than I had against Chris Arreola.”

“This is a fight that the heavyweight division needs,” said Mansour. “This is two top quality facing off against each other. I am the toughest fighter that he has ever faced, but he is not the toughest fighter that I have faced. I will say that he is one of the best boxers in the heavyweight division. He has tremendous boxing skills, and I am looking forward to mixing it up with someone who can box and fight.”