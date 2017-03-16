Kauffman-Mansour Final Presser

Boxing News

Heavyweights Travis Kauffman and Amir Mansour went face-to-face Wednesday at the final press conference before they enter the ring Friday at Santander Arena in Reading, PA. Here is what the fighters and their trainers had to say Thursday in Reading:

Travis Kauffman: “This is a fight that has been building for a while. There will be fireworks in the ring on Friday night. I accepted this fight because of the caliber of fighter that Amir is. Come fight night, it is going to be a war. I made a lot of sacrifices for this fight. We have prepared for the best Mansour to show up in the ring. I can’t fall asleep for five seconds in this fight or else I can get stopped. I think that Amir is one of the most feared and avoided heavyweights in the world.”

Amir Mansour: “I got myself a bottle of anti-aging juice. I’m ready for this fight and excited to give the fans another show. I love boxing. I don’t fight bums. I love to make sparks fly every time I step in there. Everyone knows what they’re going to see on Friday night. This is a great opportunity for me as I continue my quest for the heavyweight championship of the world. Travis is a tough guy, and he has a scientist in his corner, but it won’t be enough on Friday.

Naazim Richardson, Kauffman’s Trainer: “Mansour is one word…dangerous. He is dangerous at all times. This is not a comfortable fight. You have to be prepared to deal with a man like Mansour. We put together a plan to negate his attributes. I am trying to fine tune Travis’ weapons. The Arreola fight opened eyes, this fight will open doors.”

Danny Davis, Mansour’s Trainer: “Amir and Travis have sparred each other in the past and those sessions were very exciting and I’m expecting that same type of action in the ring on Friday night. This is going to be a great heavyweight brawl. These styles are going to clash for something great for the fans.”

Televised coverage on Bounce begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features former champion Kermit Cintron battling once-beaten David Grayton plus undefeated prospects Chordale Booker and Moshea Aleem squaring-off in a super welterweight contest.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King's Promotions, start at $20 and are on sale now.