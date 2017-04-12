Boxing News

Keith Thurman Calls Out Manny Pacquiao

By TMZSports.com

Boxing superstar Keith “One Time” Thurman says Manny Pacquiao needs to COME GET SOME … claiming the fact PacMan is ranked above him is a big mistake. The undefeated welterweight champ was out at Madeo when he responded to some trash talk from Manny’s camp … telling TMZ Sports plain and simple, “I’m ready to put hands on him!”

There’s been talk of a potential matchup between the two — Thurman clearly wants it.

Keith also says he’s down for a rematch with Danny Garcia after their very successful prime time fight last month … saying, “I did it one time. We can do it two times!”










