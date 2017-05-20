Ken dethrones WBC champ Lopez; Japanese boxers sweep all four 108lb belts

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Shiro Ken wrested the WBC light-flyweight belt as he barely defeated defending champ Ganigan Lopez, Mexico, by a hairline majority decision (115-113 twice, 114-114) on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Now Japan has swept all the four world belts of major sanctioning bodies in the 108-pound category—along with WBA titlist Ryoichi Taguchi, IBF ruler Akira Yaegashi and WBO titleholder Kosei Tanaka. Shiro is the son of former OPBF light-heavyweight champ in 1990’s, 6’4” Hisashi Teraji. The newly crowned Shiro is just a 5’5” youngster at 25, but is more talented than his father. (More to come)