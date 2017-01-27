Khan-Brook Update

Boxing News

Will Amir Khan versus Kell Brook ever happen? Dennis Hobson is working behind the scenes on the fight and is hopeful it can eventually be made. “Khan against Brook is a fight I really want to see because I’m a big fight fan and it would be great for British boxing,” explained Hobson who, alongside Asif Vali, is working with American fight-figure Al Haymon in guiding Amir.

“Amir, in my opinion, is a much bigger draw then Kell, and I base that on the fact that Khan has been fighting in elite company for a while now. But I’m sure Kell will get there too.

“We believe we can make the fight work with Eddie [Hearn] and Kell and, in the process, Kell will make a guaranteed career best purse. The obstacle we have is that Terry, Kell’s father and manager, is hung up on percentages which has many legal and contractual complications.

“I’m hopeful that we will get there though and if the fight does happen then the big winner will be the fans!”