Khan: It’s time now where I shut Kell Brook up

Former world champion Amir Khan says he’s finally ready to face off with domestic archrival Kell Brook in 2017. “I think it’s time now where I shut Kell Brook up, and his team, and settle the score to show who the number one and the best fighter in the UK is,” Khan told Sky Sports. “I am happy to take that fight. I always said Kell Brook has to prove himself and he has done that by getting in the ring with Golovkin.

“I’m a better fighter, a much more skillful fighter. I’ve been in with better opposition than Kell…we do have our problems and we do want to settle the score, but the right way in the boxing ring. Then we can show who the best 147lb fighter is. I’ve told my team I want the fight!”