Khurtsidze arrives in England

Boxing News

Avtandil Khurtsidze (32-2-2, 21 KOs), the WBO #1 ranked middleweight contender, has arrived in England and is putting the finishing touches on his preparation for Saturday’s WBO interim championship bout versus #3 Tommy Langford (18-0, 6 KOs). Khurtsidze vs. Langford will take place on Saturday at the Leicester Arena in Leicester, England. The event will be promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and air live on BoxNation in the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, the bout will not air live on broadcast television in the United States.

Along with claiming the interim championship, the winner will be named the mandatory challenger to WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

“I am very excited to finally get this opportunity,” said Khurtsidze. “I’ve worked real hard these last few years to get another shot at a world title and I will give my best on Saturday to achieve my dream. It will be an honor to add the first loss to Tommy Langford’s record and to seize the interim WBO middleweight world title. After I defeat Langford, Saunders is next.”