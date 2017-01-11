Kings Promotions inks Booth, Aguero

Boxing News

Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions has signed junior welterweight prospect Clarence Booth and undefeated bantamweight Dagoberto Aguero to promotional contracts. “These are two quality fighters that we are excited to add to the King’s Promotions roster,” said CEO of King’s Promotions, Marshall Kauffman. “They both have big upsides and we are eager to keep them active and get them into big fights, which will come sooner rather then later.”

Booth of Saint Petersburg, Florida has a record of 14-2 with 7 knockouts. He’s a regular sparring partner to undefeated WBA Welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

Aguero of San Cristobal, Domincan Republic has a record of 10-0 with 8 knockouts.