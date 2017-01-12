King’s Promotions signs 5-fight Philly deal

Boxing News

Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions has inked a 5-fight deal to stage boxing events at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Those dates, which will be in April, May, June, September and December, and will help make King’s Promotions the busiest promoter on the east coast for the 3rd straight year. Kauffman has also booked at least four dates at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

King’s Promotions 1st date of 2017 will come on Saturday, February 11th at the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland.

King’s Promotions, which has been one of the most active promoters in the United States, staged events in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. in 2016, and is eager to continue putting on entertaining cards that will not only feature local talent, but the top fighters from all over the world in nationally televised events.

“We are happy to get this deal done and we are excited to showcase our events in the great fight town of Philadelphia,” said Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions.

“The 2300 Arena is a 1st class facility and its a pleasure to work with Roger Artigiani and his staff.”