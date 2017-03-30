Kisner Headlines in Glen Burnie, MD Tonight

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams

A pro-am card comes to Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD on Thursday, March 30th. The card will be promoted by Baltimore Pro Boxing.

Headlining the pro portion of the card will be NABA Cruiserweight champion “Slick” Nick Kisner of Baltimore, MD who will take on Lamont “The Problem Solver” Singletary of Dover, DE in an eight-round non-title bout. Kisner (18-3-1, six KO’s) won the NABA title in his last outing, capturing a 10-round majority decision over Brian Holstein on November 23 in Columbus, OH. Singletary (8-1, five KO’s) returned to action after an almost-three year absence to score a first-round knockout over Dan Biddle on February 17th in Wilmington, DE. Singletary’s only loss came against Travis Reeves in November of 2013. Reeves knocked out Singletary in the first round.

Baltimore’s Steve “Show Stealer” Wheeler (6-0, five KO’s) will be in a four-round heavyweight bout against Severn, MD’s Sherman Artis (2-1). Both men return to the ring after long absences. Wheeler has not competed since 2010 while Artis last fought in 2014.

In a four-round super featherweight bout, Baltimore’s Ernest “Frost” Hall takes on Lamont White of Washington, DC. Hall (1-0, one KO) made his pro debut on the last card at Michael’s on January 13 and stopped Cleveland Hemphill in the second round. White (0-6) last fought on February 11th and lost a four-round unanimous decision to Tyrek Irby.

In a battle of debuting welterweights, Jahmal Dyer of Baltimore takes on Bulgarian Evgueny Nechenov.

Here is the scale watch for the card:

Nick Kisner 204.6 vs. Lamont Singletary 204.2

Steve Wheeler 213.8 vs. Sherman Artis 212.4

Evgueny Nechenov 143.6 vs. Jahmal Dyer 140.2

Ernest Hall 134.6 vs. Lamont White 139