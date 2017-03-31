Kisner Wins Split Decision in Glen Burnie, MD

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

There were four competitive contests during the Baltimore Pro Boxing Promotions card at Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD Thursday night.

The main event saw Baltimore, MD cruiserweight and NABA Champion “Slick” Nick Kisner win an eight-round split decision over Lamont Singletary of Dover, DE. Both men posed awkward challenges for each other as Kisner showed fast hands and continually switched from conventional to southpaw while Singletary would come leaping in at times trying to land punches. Neither man was in danger of being knocked down but both men would have their moments in the contest.

Kisner won on the scorecards of Don Risher (78-74) and Kenny Chevalier (77-75) while Paul Wallace scored the bout for Singletary (77-75). Kisner raises his record to 19-3-1, six KO’s while Singletary falls to 8-2, five KO’s.

In the co-feature, Sherman “The Tank” Artis of Severn, MD made his return to the ring a successful one as he won a four-round unanimous decision over Steve “Show Stealer” Wheeler of Catonsville, MD in a heavyweight contest. Artis, in his first bout since April of 2014, used his counter-punching skills to great use. Artis hardly used a jab at all during the contest but was able to catch Wheeler coming in with right hands to drop Wheeler in the second and third round. Artis would win the bout on all three scorecards, 38-36. Artis’s record is now 3-1 while Wheeler, who was returning to the ring for the first time since September of 2010, loses for the first time and is now 6-1, five KO’s.

In a very spirited bout between debuting welterweights, Jahmal Dyer of Baltimore captured a four-round split decision over Evgueny Metchenov of Gaithersburg, MD by way of Sofia, Bulgaria. Both men showed great fundamentals for debuting boxers. In the second round, Metchenov seemed to gain an advantage as he rocked Dyer with a flurry of punches. However, during the flurry, Dyer landed a punch that knocked out Metchenov’s mouthpiece. The stoppage to return the mouthpiece seemed to give Dyer new life and he was able to remain competitive in the contest. Dyer would win on the scorecards of judges Risher and Brent Bovell (39-37). Wallace saw the bout for Metchenov (39-37).

The opening bout saw Baltimore super featherweight Ernest “Lightning” Hall of Baltimore win a four-round unanimous decision over Lamont ‘Superman” White of Waldorf, MD. Hall was the busier boxer in the contest, using solid left jabs and good foot movement to gain the win (39-37) on all three scorecards. Hall is now 2-0, one KO while White remains winless at 0-7, one NC.

Jake Smith leads Baltimore Pro Boxing. The matchmaker was Bryan Hagan. The ring announcer was “The Auctioneer” Brad Dudley.