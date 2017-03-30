Koncz: Pacquiao vs Horn should be finalized by end of week

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) will likely defend the title against WBO#2 Jeff Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs) on July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia after Hall Of Fame promoter Bob Arum asked Manny to give him a decision if he could take the fight. Pacquiao adviser Michael Koncz said the deal for a Pacquiao vs Horn should be finalized by the end of the week.

Michael Koncz says it ‘looks like’ Pacquiao will proceed with a fight against the unbeaten Australian.

“We are finalizing the terms,” Koncz tells Rappler in a text message on Thursday, March 30, the deadline Top Rank promoter Bob Arum had given Pacquiao’s side to agree to the fight. Koncz adds that the deal “should be finalized by end of week.”