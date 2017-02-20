Boxing News

Kovacs defeats Cipolletta

Reigning WBO European super feather beltholder Zoltan Kovacs (19-5-1, 6 KO) defended successfully his title for the first time with a ten round unanimous decision win on Saturday in Papa against Italian champion Nicola Cipolletta (13-5-2, 3 KO).

Ranked #11 and holder of the WBO I/C cruiserweight title, Imre Szello (16-0, 9 KO) faced a tough test in experienced American, former NABF champ, Garrett Wilson (17-12-1, 9 KO). The Hungarian won on points 78-74 twice and 79-73.

Hungarian welterweight champion Balazs Torteli (11-1, 4 KO) had an easy work Saturday facing late substitute Serbian Mladen Zivkov (7-22, 2 KO) in a non-title matchup. Torteli floored his opponent twice in the first with body shots and ended the matters in the second after another pair of knockdowns. The sold-out event was promoted by Felix Promotion and broadcasted Live by the Hungarian National TV (M4 Sport).










