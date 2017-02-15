Kovacs to face off against Cipoletta this Saturday

Boxing News

Felix Promotion’s will organize their first event of the year Saturday evening in Papa, Hungary. The main event of the evening will be Zoltán Kovacs (18-5-1) who will defend his WBO European super featherweight champion against Italian Champion Nicola Cipoletta (13-4-2).

The co-feature will star unbeaten cruiserweight WBO #11, Imre Szello (15-0-0) who will face off against dangerous former NABF Champion Garrett Wilson (17-11-1) in a 10 rounder.

Also on the card will be unbeaten middleweight prospect Norbert Harcsa (7-0-0) and Hungarian welterweight Champion Balázs Torteli (10-1-0).

The event is sold out since last Tuesday and will be televised Live by M4 Sport (Hungarian National TV).