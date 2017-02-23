Krasniqi-Abraham kickoff presser

Boxing News

Super middleweights Robin Krasniqi (46-4, 17 KOs) and Arthur Abraham (45-5, 30 KOs) faced off at the kickoff press conference for their official WBO eliminator to take place April 22 in Erfurt, Germany.

Robin Krasniqi: With all due respect to the past history of Arthur, I’ll win here. My dream of a world title, in addition to all lessons learned in my recent fights, is my motivation. There is only one option – beat up Arthur and win clearly.”

Arthur Abraham: Only winning is in my head. I have only one goal, I have to be world champion as fast as possible. Then box for a year and then say ‘bye-bye boxing!’