Kreiskott looks to extend win streak

Boxing News

Heavyweight Werner Kreiskott (23-19-2, 17 KOs) will face former WBC world title challenger Epifanio “Diamante” Mendoza (43-24-1, 37 KOs) on Saturday, February 11, at the EMKA Sportzentrum in Velbert, Germany. The 38-year-old Kreiskott, who once had a terrible record of 12-19-1, has been undefeated in his last twelve outings dating back to 2012. He will be defending his World Boxing Federation (WBF) International heavyweight title against Mendoza. The show, billed as “Die Nacht Der Löwen” (Night Of The Lions), will be promoted by Kreiskott and his Fight Club Wuppertal. The undercard will feature local talent.