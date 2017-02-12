Kreiskott wins when opponent spits at ref

Boxing News

In the main event of a self-promoted show at the EMKA Sportzentrum in Velbert, Germany, WBF International heavyweight beltholder Werner Kreiskott (24-19-2, 17 KOs) made a successful first defense of his title on Saturday night. But it wasn’t in as satisfying a way as he would have hoped, as Colombian challenger Epifanio Mendoza (43-25-1, 37 KOs) was disqualified at 2:47 of the fourth round. Up until that point it had been a rough fight at close quarters, but with Kreiskott getting the better of the exchanges.

Mendoza felt harassed by referee Mustafa Eranay, who had deducted a point from him in round three for punching with an open glove, so when Eranay broke the action again in round four, seemingly to again take a point from Mendoza, the veteran South American spit in the referees direction and was promptly disqualified.