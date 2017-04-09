Kubo dethrones WBA 122lb champ Cermeno

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Unheralded Japanese southpaw Shun Kubo (12-0, 9 KOs), 121.75, captured the WBA super-bantamweight belt when he came off the canvas in the seventh, fought back hard and finally saw defending champ Nehomar Cermeno (26-6-1-1NC), 121.5, abruptly quit after the tenth (registered as TKO at 0:05 of the eleventh round) on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. It was a competitive fight until before Cermeno’s surrender with Robert Hoyle (US) and Alfredo Polanco (Mexico) both having tallied 95-94 for the champ, and Uriel Aguilera (Colombia) 95-94 for the challenger.

Taller by three inches, the Japanese southpaw Kubo made good use of his height and reach to frustrate and confuse the veteran Venezuelan, leading on points—all 58-56 after the sixth. But Cermeno displayed a furious retaliation in round seven, when he badly dropped the lanky challenger to have the tide almost turn. Kubo, however, came back well, sweeping the eighth through tenth with effective southpaw lefts and body shots to the fading champ. It was a bizarre end that Cermeno, leading on two cards, asked his chief second Celso Chavez to put off his gloves. The referee Roberto Ramirez Jr. (Puerto Rico) confirmed the ex-champ’s decision to quit on the stool and then declared a TKO victory for the bewildered challenger in the beginning of the eleventh session.

WBA supervisor: Alan Kim (Korea)

Promoter: Shinsei Promotions.