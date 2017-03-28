Kudryashov-Durodola 2 is set

Boxing News

The much anticipated rematch between cruiserweight contenders Dmitry Kudryashov (20-1, 20 KOs) and Olanrewaju Durodola (25-3, 23 KOs) will take place in Rostov-on-Don, Russia on May 20th! In November 2015, Durodola scored a massive upset by stopping the then-unbeaten and highly rated Kudryashov in round two of a clash in Kazan, Russia. Kudryashov is currently rated WBC #3. IBF #5 and WBO #11. Durodola is rated WBC #5 and WBO #6.

At stake will be Kudryashov’s WBC Silver title. Kudryashov-Durodola will also be a WBC final eliminator.