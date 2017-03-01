Kyoguchi, 6-0, 6 KOs, wins vacant OPBF 105lb belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Fast-rising and ferocious youngster, OPBF top ranked Hiroto Kyoguchi (6-0, 6 KOs), 105, very impressively acquired the vacant OPBF 105-pound belt (renounced by Ryuya Yamanaka) when he demolished Filipino veteran, OPBF#2 Armando Dela Cruz (25-15-3, 10 KOs), 105, with his devastating power punching at 2:02 of the third round in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Kyoguchi, with an amateur career at Osaka Commercial Univ., demonstrated his power and quickly dropped the Filipino with a flurry of punches midway in round two, and finally embalmed him flat with wicked body shots in the next session. The audience was stunned at the 5’3” small boy’s amazing power, with which he accomplished a fast coronation since his pro debut last April. He predicted that he would become world champ soon, which may seem possible with his vast talent. Kyoguchi, a muscular prospect nicknamed “Little Dynamite” following his senior stablemate and former WBA 130-pound ruler “Knockout Dynamite” Takashi Uchiyama, will keep on defending his regional belt for a while.

Formerly world challenger, ex-national champ Masayuki Kuroda (26-7-3, 15 KOs), 112, also seized the vacant Japanese flyweight belt by outhustling Yuta Matsuo (12-3-1, 6 KOs), 112, by a unanimous decision (96-94, 97-93, 97-94) over ten hard-fought rounds.