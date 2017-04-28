Kyoguchi keeps OPBF 105lb belt; Unbeaten Inoue wins vacant Japanese 154lb title

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten prospect, WBC#10 Hiroto Kyoguchi (7-0, 6 KOs), 105, successfully retained his OPBF minimumweight belt, but his knockout streak from his professional debut halted at six as he had to be satisfied with a unanimous decision (119-109, 118-111, 117-111) over elusive Filipino southpaw Jonathan Refugio (16-6-5, 4 KOs), 104.25, over twelve fast rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The hard-hitting champ, 23, kept stalking the shifty footworker all the way, but Refugio continually refused to mix it up, moving to-and-fro and side-to-side until the end. Kyoguchi, in rounds eight and nine, accelerated his attack and pinned him to the ropes, but Refugio managed to avert Kyoguchi’s solid combinations. It might be a good lesson that the talented Hiroto experienced a twelve-round competition to verify his stamina and durability.

In the main event, unbeaten ex-amateur prospect JBC#2 Takeshi Inoue (10-0-1, 5 KOs), 154, acquired the vacant Japanese super-welterweight title (recently renounced by Yuki Nonaka) when he was awarded a TKO victory over JBC#1, 38-year-old veteran campaigner Koshinmaru Saito (23-9-2, 13 KOs), 154, at 1:10 of the seventh round in a scheduled ten. It’s a competitive contest as shown by the interim scores after the fifth on the open scoring system—48-47 twice and 49-47, all for Inoue. Saito applied his favorite hit-and-run tactics and attempted to outbox and outmaneuver the powerful infighter, but he abruptly complained of a pain at the left optic midway in the closing second of the sixth. The ref Fukuchi, in the fatal seventh, didn’t hesitate to call a halt to save the loser who seemed almost unable to see with his left eye. Saito, an unfortunate warrior, failed to win the belt in his seventh attempt in his Japanese or OPBF title shots, and this might be his swan song.

Promoter: Reason Promotions.