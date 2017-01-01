Kyoguchi, Taniguchi win over Filipinos

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten hard-hitting prospect, OPBF#1 minimum Hiroto Kyoguchi, 106.75, extended his unblemished mark to 5-0, 5 KOs when he swarmed over Filipino Junuel Lacar (7-4-3, 5 KOs), 105.5, and finished him at 0:46 of the third round in a scheduled six on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

Though short at 5’3”, Kyoguchi, a sturdy-built puncher, displayed his physical power and lopsidedly battered Lacar, dropping him badly in the fatal third, when his cornerman promptly tossed in the towel. The JBC rules say that it should be registered as knockout, not TKO, when a tossed is thrown during the referee’s counting.

Another prospect, IBF#14 minimum Masataka Taniguchi (6-0, 4 KOs), 106.75, won a shutout decision (all 60-54) over Filipino Vincent Bautista (5-7-3, 1 KO), 105.5, over six. These were on the undercard of the WBA world title twinbill.