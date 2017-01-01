Boxing News

Kyoguchi, Taniguchi win over Filipinos

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten hard-hitting prospect, OPBF#1 minimum Hiroto Kyoguchi, 106.75, extended his unblemished mark to 5-0, 5 KOs when he swarmed over Filipino Junuel Lacar (7-4-3, 5 KOs), 105.5, and finished him at 0:46 of the third round in a scheduled six on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo: Boxing Beat

Though short at 5’3”, Kyoguchi, a sturdy-built puncher, displayed his physical power and lopsidedly battered Lacar, dropping him badly in the fatal third, when his cornerman promptly tossed in the towel. The JBC rules say that it should be registered as knockout, not TKO, when a tossed is thrown during the referee’s counting.

Another prospect, IBF#14 minimum Masataka Taniguchi (6-0, 4 KOs), 106.75, won a shutout decision (all 60-54) over Filipino Vincent Bautista (5-7-3, 1 KO), 105.5, over six. These were on the undercard of the WBA world title twinbill.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.