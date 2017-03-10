Romero Duno KOs Chimpa Gonzalez

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Filipino Romero Duno (13-1, 12 KOs) scored a vicious knockout over previously undefeated lightweight Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez (16-1, 14 KOs) in pulling the upset and winning the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental title Friday night at the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles as Golden Promotions LA Fight Club returned for the Boxeo Estelar on Estrella TV main event. The two fighters did not waste no time letting their hands go as they stood inside but a right hand by Duno dropped Gonzalez as he got up staggered referee Thomas Taylor cut Gonzalez some slack at the end of the round. Another right hand by Duno did it as Gonzalez was out for the count referee Thomas Taylor reached a ten count at 57 seconds of round two.

Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Marcus Beckford (3-5-3, 1 KO) in four rounds of a scheduled six round super welterweight bout. A right hook by Rocha seconds into the bout sent Beckford to the canvas. In round two Rocha boxed patiently as Beckford kept his distance landing a solid one-two combo but Rocha connected with another solid right hook followed by a left hand right hand to the body combo that dropped Beckford for the second time. The right hook continued to find its mark as Rocha backed Beckford to the ropes in the fourth round shortly after referee Jack Reiss deducted a point from Beckford for holding. Beckford went to his corner after round as he could not continue referee Jack Reiss stopped at the end of the fourth.

Jhon Leon (2-0) of Colombia and East LA’s Angel Bojado (1-1) squared off going the distance in a scheduled four round bout opening up the Boxeo Estelar on Estrella TV telecast. Leon popped the jab in the opening round as Bojado countered. Bojado’s right eye began swell in round two as Leon landed a solid right hand. Leon landed another solid right hand in round three as he pressed as Bojado began to trickle blood backed and countered. The fourth and final round saw Leon apply the pressure from a distance as Bojado stood in the pocket catching and countering. All three judges scored the bout 39-37 as Jhon Leon wins a unanimous decision.

Super middleweight Nico Valdes (4-0, 4 KOs) of Miami stopped Alejandro Osuna (4-3, 2KO’s) of Mazatlan, Mexico in the final round of a scheduled four round bout. Osuna rushed Valdes at the opening bell landing an overhand right as Valdes kept his composure. The second round saw both fighters cautiously boxing, Osuna taunted Valdes in round three as they continued to box. In the fourth and final round Valdes threw big punches as he landed a solid straight left finishing strong as a barrage of punches forced referee Jack Reiss to stop the fight at 2:16.

In the opening bout from the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles, former world champion Fernando Vargas’s fighter Francisco Esparza (6-0, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas won a hard fought unanimous decision over a very tough Emmanuel Castro (2-4, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles in a scheduled six round featherweight bout. Esparza and Castro exchanged heavy shots in the opening round. In round two Esparza boxed out-landing the southpaw Castro as he kept pressing forward with big punches despite taking punches. Castro stalked in round three landing solidly as Esparza continued to outbox and out-punch a tough Castro. Past the halfway point the fast pace continued with Esparza swinging away slugging it out and trading with Castro. The sixth and final round Esparza and Castro stood toe to toe to the final bell. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 59-55.

Super welterweight Marvin Cabrera (3-0, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles scored a third round stoppage over Saadallah Al-Tameemi (2-1, 2 KOs) of Indiana. Cabrera was aggressive from the start as he landed big punches on Al-Tameemi nearly sending him through the ropes with a right hand. The southpaw Cabrera landed solid uppercuts on the inside snapping back Al-Tameemi’s head. Cabrera continued landing heavy punches in round three as a left uppercut did the forcing referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight at 2:35.