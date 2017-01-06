LA Fight Club returns Feb 3

Boxing News

Opening the 2017 edition of the popular LA Fight Club series on February 3 when Joshua “The Professor” Franco (8-0, 4 KOs) will take a critical step in his career in an eight-round super-flyweight main event battle against Victor “Dragon” Pasillas (8-6-2, 5 KOs) live from the Belasco Theater downtown Los Angeles and on Estrella TV Boxeo Estelar.

Also in action, Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs) will fight as the co-main event against Baltazar Ramirez (3-2, 3 KOs) in a scheduled six-round lightweight bout.

Opening up the televised portion, recently signed Golden Boy prospect Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (7-0, 6 KOs) has a scheduled six-round lightweight bout against a soon-to-be announced opponent. This will be “Kingry’s” second time under the Golden Boy banner.

Also Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (9-0, 5 KOs) will return to his home stage at the Belasco after a six-round knockout of Guadalupe “Lupillo” De Leon in December 2016. Valerio is scheduled for a six-round featherweight contest against a soon-to-be named opponent.

Super lightweight David “June Bug” Mijares (4-0, 3 KOs) will go toe-to-toe in a six-round fight with Thomas “Animal” Herrera (8-16-1, 5 KOs). Opening up the night, Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (5-6-3, 4 KOs) will face off against Angel “El Picosito” Rodriguez (5-6-3, 4 KOs) in a scheduled six-round super lightweight match.

Additionally, today Golden Boy Promotions announced upcoming shows for the 2017 series of LA FIGHT CLUB on March 10, April 14, June 2, and July 14.