Laggoune defends WBC Francophone against Ngumbu

Boxing News



Undefeated Belgian lightheavyweight Bilal Laggoune, 20-0-2(10), will face ever dangerous French Doudou Ngumbu, 35-7-0(13), in a defence of his WBC Francophone 175lbs title on Feb 10 in Belleheide center, Roosdaal near Ninove, Belgium.

Laggoune destroyed French Hakim Chioui in 3 rds to win the vacant title last June and his best result is a draw against hard hitting and former EBU champion Dmytro Kucher. Bilal is a former EBU-EU cruiserweight champion before moving down a division.

Doudou Ngumbu has faced the best all over the world and is always a difficult and dangerous opponent and will be a good test for Laggoune to see how far he can go in this division. Ngumbu proved how good he is with a points win against South African Johnny Muller in Monaco in 2014.

The show is promoted by Ezzedine Laggoune, the brother of boxer Bilal, who has put up a fantastic undercard with a Belgian 168lbs titlefight between Timur Nikarkhoev and Mohamed El Achi. Local Belgian stars Jean Pierre Bauwens and Sasha Yengoyan will fight on this very interesting show. Kevin Vanderheyden will make his pro debut.