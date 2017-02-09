Laggoune – Ngumbu make weight for their WBC Francophone fight

Boxing News



Earlier today in the offices of JARTAZI, local Bilal Laggoune tipped the scales at 79,200 while his French opponent made it 79,100. Bilal will defend his WBC Francophone lightheavyweight title.

The officials appointed by chaiman Houcine Houichi, who will be the supervisor are Robert Verwijs from the Netherlands, Brahim Ait Aadi (Belgium) and Robin Dolpierre (France) as judges and Daniel Van de Wiele will be the 3rd man in the ring.

Super Middleweight, 10rds vor the Belgian title

Timur Nikarkhoev (74,900) vs Mohamed El Achi (75,100)

8rds: Jean Pierre Bauwens (62,550) vs Jean Pierre Habimana (62,350)

6rds: Ahmed El Ghoulbzouri (70,700) vs Sasha Yengoyan (71,100)

6x2rds: Femke Hermans (73,700) vs Dajana Vukelja (TBA)

4rds: Kevin Vanderheyden (74,000) vs Slobodan Dragic (78,500)

The show, which starts at 7:00pm, is promoted by Ezzedine Laggoune, brother of Bilal, at the Belleheide center, Roosdaal near Ninove, Belgium.