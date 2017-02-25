Lai stops Foley in three

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Sydney-based light heavyweight Aaron Lai (9-4, 8 KOs) stopped Kerry Foley (17-3- 1, 14 KOs) in round three Saturday to capture the vacant Orient Pacific Boxing Federation title at the Dee Why RSL club, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Lai and Foley exchanged heavy punches in round one and in round two Foley connected with a right hand bomb that dropped his opponent and Lai was unsteady legs at the bell. Lai recovered well between rounds and started round three in top gear dropping Foley twice with power shots to the head at which point referee John Gauchi crowned Lai the new OPBF champion.