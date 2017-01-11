Lara-Foreman Final Press Conference

Boxing News

Super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara and former world champion Yuri Foreman met face to face Wednesday as they hosted the final press conference before they enter the ring in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on Spike this Friday from Hialeah Park Racing and Casino in Miami.

Erislandy Lara: “Yuri Foreman is a great fighter and a very smart fighter. I am also a very smart fighter, so Friday night we’re going to find out who is the smarter one in the ring…I feel great. I’m in great shape and feel very strong. I’m ready to fight right now. I just want the bell to ring.”

Yuri Foreman: “Erislandy Lara is a great fighter, but me being from the Soviet Union, I’m very familiar with Cuban boxing and have quite a bit of experience with their style, so I’m looking forward to stepping in and showcasing my talents and skills…being a rabbi, it is sometimes very interesting to mix that with fighting, but Friday night I won’t be in rabbi mode. I will be all fighter. We are going to show skills and heart and power on Friday night.”

Also in attendance at Wednesday’s press conference was former world champion Anthony Dirrell and Hungary’s Norbert Nemesapati, who meet in a 10-round super middleweight bout Friday night on Spike.

Anthony Dirrell: “I was going to talk a lot of trash to him (Nemespati), but he can’t understand me anyway. I am looking forward to a great fight against a good opponent like him. Make sure you tune in on Friday and catch the action!”

Norbert Nemesapati: “I am coming in as the smaller fighter, so I will have to put a lot of pressure on him. I sparred a lot of rounds for this fight, with a lot of tall guys. That’s fine with me that he is taller because I love to punch to the body.”