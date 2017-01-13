Lara KOs Foreman to retain WBA super welterweight world title

Boxing News

Photos: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

WBA super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara (24-2-2, 14 KOs) scored an impressive fourth round KO over former world champion Yuri Foreman (34-3, 10 KOs) on Friday night at Hialeah Park Racing and Casino in Miami, Florida. After two tactical rounds, Lara was credited with a knockdown in round three after what was a clear slip by Foreman. There was no question about the knockdown in round four, however. Lara dropped Foreman with a crushing left uppercut that left Foreman was unable to continue. Time was 1:47.

After the fight, Lara called out Golovkin and Canelo by name, saying he wants the best in the division.

Note: Foreman, an ordained Orthodox Rabbi, was fighting on the Jewish Sabbath for the first time in his career.



